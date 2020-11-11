SS Rajamouli take up Green India Challenge along with RRR team; Nominates Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jaganath

Sharing a video of himself along with his RRR team planting saplings, SS Rajamouli completed the Green India Challange.

We all know that celebrities have been engaging in the Green India Challenge where they are nominating other celebrities to plant saplings. Several celebrities including Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati have accepted the challenge and nominated other celebrities to take up the challenge. Now, SS Rajamouli completed the challenge along with the RRR cast and crew after being nominated by Ram Charan. He also shared a video of team planting saplings.

Sharing the video, Rajamouli wrote on his Twitter space, “My team and I took up the #GreenIndiaChallenge as nominated by @alwaysramcharan... I would like @rgvzoomin, Vinayak garu, @purijagan to take this forward...:)” As soon as he shared the video, fans took to the comments section and lauded the team’s act and responsibility towards the environment. After being on halt for more than 5 months, SS Rajamoli’s RRR shooting was resumed earlier last month.

Watch his video here:

My team and I took up the #GreenIndiaChallenge as nominated by @alwaysramcharan... I would like @rgvzoomin, Vinayak garu, @purijagan to take this forward...:)pic.twitter.com/oUeyJo4aEe — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 11, 2020

Also Read: Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack's latest poster is all things love; Take a look

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actors, while will be seen as the leading lady. While it was assumed that the film will be about freedom fighters, it has been revealed by the makers that the film is a period fiction. Glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first look videos were shared by the makers and they both received tremendously positive reviews. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli said in an interview that his next film will be with Mahesh Babu.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×