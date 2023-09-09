SS Rajamouli to Atlee: Meet South directors with ZERO flops

A director is a visionary behind a film, making all decisions related to a film. In fact, a director is also able to direct the audience to view and feel what they want them to feel! Now, it sure does not come off as a surprise that this isn’t always the case. Sometimes the director's calculations go wrong, leading to the film not being popular amongst the audience.

But, at times, there are some directors capable of reading the audience’s pulse like the back of their hand, guaranteed to make something that would entertain the audience. And each time they gear up to make a film, it is sure to be a successful one.

For example, when it comes to Tamil cinema, directors like Vetrimaaran and Atlee have been around for more than a decade now. And every single film that they have made has created a fan following of its own, and have succeeded both critically as well as commercially. While it is Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Asuran, or Viduthalai in the case of the former, it would be Theri, Mersal, or even Raja Rani.

In fact, Atlee is on his way to conquering Bollywood as well, with his first Hindi film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi doing spectacularly well in theatres right now!

MEET SOUTH DIRECTORS WITH ZERO FLOPS

Other directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj, credited with the creation of the LCU, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja who have been known to create hits repeatedly as well.

If the Malayalam industry is taken into consideration, directors like Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, Anjali Menon and Geetu Mohandas have made films that have been groundbreaking in terms of the content of the film, as well as the way it was received by the audience.

The Kannada film industry has also seen some directors delivering back-to-back hits, like Raj B. Shetty, of Garuda Gamana, Vrishabha Vahana fame, Rishab Shetty of Kantara fame., Prashanth Neel is known to have made the KGF films.

The Telugu industry perhaps has one of the most successful directors of our time, SS Rajamouli, who has been in the industry for close to 22 years now, but has never once directed a movie that did not do well in the box office.

So, if you are ever unable to decide what to watch, sit back, relax and put on the movies directed by these directors, because it is guaranteed to be an entertainer!

ALSO READ: Jawan Day 2 Box Office Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan starrer scores biggest Friday in Hindi; Netts Rs 46 crores

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Updates: Varun Dhawan congratulates Shah Rukh Khan for taking 'Indian cinema higher'