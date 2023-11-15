SS Rajamouli to Jr. NTR: South celebs congratulate Virat Kohli on his record breaking century

Virat Kohli created history in the semifinal match of the World Cup between India and New Zealand, by becoming the first batsman in the history of cricket to score fifty ODI centuries. He broke the previous record of 49, which was held by Sachin Tendulkar.

The century also took his total tally across all three formats to 80 centuries. Several South celebrities soon took to social media to share their excitement, as well as congratulate the cricketer on his record-breaking feat.

SS Rajamouli took to social media and wrote: “Records are meant to be broken, but no one in their wildest dreams dreamt of breaking Sachin’s record when he announced his retirement; and the KING emerged; Kohli”

SS Rajamouli pens heartfelt note on Virat Kohli's record-breaking century

Jr. NTR also took to his X handle, and shared an image of the ace cricketer, with the caption: “49 ODI centuries. An unbreakable record. Broken by an Indian. In India. In a World Cup Semifinal. Doesn’t get better than this. Congratulations Kohli. You deserve 50 standing ovations and more.”

Apart from that, prominent actors like Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Prasanna congratulated Virat Kohli, as well. Varun Tej, who traveled to Dehradun earlier today for his second wedding reception, shared a video on his Instagram story, where the match was being projected on a big screen, with the guests watching it as a group. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati, known to be a cricket enthusiast watched the record-breaking feat live at the Wankhede Stadium and took to social media to extend his congratulations as well.

About the World Cup

The World Cup officially started on October 5 and features 10 teams from all over the world. India has had a highly successful run and has undoubtedly been the most dominant team, winning all the nine games that they played, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. The semifinal games of the tournament will see India taking on New Zealand and South Africa taking on Australia. The winners will go head-to-head on November 19.

