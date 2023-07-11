SS Rajamouli tours around Tamil Nadu, visits iconic temples ahead of kickstarting SSMB29

After RRR's re-release in Japan and the US to Oscar's promotional journey, SS Rajamouli has had quite a hectic year so far. This is why he has been on break ever since then, spending quality time with his family and loved ones. He recently went on a trip to central Tamil Nadu with his wife, son, daughter, and daughter-in-law. The director has now shared a sneak peek into his historic tour, from Tanjore to Tuticorin.

On July 11, SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared a video of his Tamil Nadu trip. In the month of June, he visited Tamil Nadu and explored the historic places with his wife, Rama, son, SS Karthikeya, daughter SS Mayookha, and daughter-in-law Pooja Prasad. The family visited a famous temple in Tamil Nadu including Brihadeeswarar and Srirangam.

Rajamouli said that the homeland tour was quite refreshing and uplifting. He wrote in the caption, "Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamilnadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar koil, Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi, and Madurai in the last week of June . Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of pandyas, chozhas Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerising."

He further added the food was marvelous in Mantrakoodam, Kumbakonam, and everywhere else too. It is to be noted that the RRR director is an atheist but loves Indian epics like Ramayana and Mahabharat. He also has a keen interest in historic places including temples and museums.

SS Rajamouli explores Tamil Nadu's historic temples with his family



Mahesh Babu to begin workshop for SSMB29

SS Rajamouli has announced his next with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure. Recently the screenwriter and the director's father, screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed that SSMB29 will be bigger than RRR. The pre-production work of the pan-Indian film is underway. According to the latest update, Mahesh Babu will take part in a workshop for a period of three months.



ALSO READ: Quiz: 8 years of Baahubali The Beginning release; Answer questions to test your knowledge on Prabhas starrer