SS Rajamouli trolled by fans of Parasite after he called Bong Joon Ho's Oscar winning movie ‘boring’

After SS Rajamouli stated in an interview that he found the Oscar winning film Parasite boring, fans of the film came down heavily on the director.

SS Rajamouli is one of the most sought-after directors of South cinema industry. The director, who is apparently spending his quarantine period binge-watching movies and series, made headlines recently for calling the Oscar-winning South Korean black-comedy thriller Parasite a boring film. In his latest interview with a television channel, the director not only stated that the film was boring, but also said that he fell asleep halfway through the film.

Well, this did not go well with the fans as they came down heavily on the director. Fans took to Twitter and slammed the director for his harsh comment. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite is a film that basically shows the difference between a wealthy family and a poor family. The film won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film, becoming the first film not in English to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The film is based on pre-independence era and recently, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film. Glimpses of first looks of Jr NTR and Ram Charan were revealed in the motion poster. RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem.

