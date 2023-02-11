SS Rajamouli wanted to 'get up and dance' as Steven Spielberg showered praises on RRR
The filmmaker who has made India proud, SS Rajamouli is a fanboy of Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. After having a brief meeting at the Oscars party, the duo recently caught over a video call and discussed their passion for filmmaking, movies and more. And how could RRR possibly be missed during the conversation? The Hollywood filmmaker heaped praises on RRR and said he has a lot of questions to ask him and would definitely talk when they meet next time.
Steven Spielberg reviewed RRR and told SS Rajamouli, "I thought your movie was outstanding... it was just amazing." He added, "I couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy. I thought the performances of Rama [Jr NTR], Ram [Charan] and Alia [Bhatt], the cast was just... and Alison Doody, my girl from [Indiana Jones and the] Last Crusade. In the movie, I was happy to see how you ended her story because she was so heinous as was her husband. Beautiful, visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. Congratulations for RRR!"
An excited SS Rajamouli responded, "I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance - it means a lot to me."
The conversation was hosted by Reliance Entertainment, which has co-produced and released Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans theatrically in India.
When SS Rajamouli shared a fanboy moment with Steven Spielberg
In January, SS Rajamouli shared a fanboy moment with Steven Spielberg when he met the director at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. He took to Twitter and shared pics with Steven Spielberg. While one pic shows Rajamouli holding his face and looking surprised as he stood in front of Steven, another one is a perfect frame posing along with MM Keeravani. Taking to Twitter, Rajamouli shared pics and wrote, “I just met GOD!!!"
About RRR
RRR created history with its iconic win at Oscars 2023. The 'Naatu Naatu' song earned its biggest achievement to date - the Oscar nomination. The chartbuster song, which is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, earned the Oscars 2023 nominations for Best Song.
For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film hit the theatres on several thousand screens on March 25, 2022. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.
