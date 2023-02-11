SS Rajamouli wanted to 'get up and dance' as Steven Spielberg showered praises on RRR

The filmmaker who has made India proud, SS Rajamouli is a fanboy of Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. After having a brief meeting at the Oscars party, the duo recently caught over a video call and discussed their passion for filmmaking, movies and more. And how could RRR possibly be missed during the conversation? The Hollywood filmmaker heaped praises on RRR and said he has a lot of questions to ask him and would definitely talk when they meet next time.

Steven Spielberg reviewed RRR and told SS Rajamouli, "I thought your movie was outstanding... it was just amazing." He added, "I couldn't believe my eyes. For me, it was like eye candy. I thought the performances of Rama [Jr NTR], Ram [Charan] and Alia [Bhatt], the cast was just... and Alison Doody, my girl from [Indiana Jones and the] Last Crusade. In the movie, I was happy to see how you ended her story because she was so heinous as was her husband. Beautiful, visual style and extraordinary to look at and experience. Congratulations for RRR!"