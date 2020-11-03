SS Rajamouli wants to cast Aishwarya Rajessh for a key role in his upcoming film RRR?

The news reports add that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is looking forward to cast the World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh for a crucial part in RRR.

The latest news update about the much awaited drama RRR states that director SS Rajamouli wants to bring actress Aishwarya Rajessh on board for a key role in the film. The news reports further go on to add that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is looking forward to cast the World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh for a crucial part in the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. The upcoming film RRR will feature Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

The fans and followers of the lead pair of RRR are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. The news reports further state that makers had released the first look of Ram Charan some time back, which received a thundering response from the film audiences and fans. The first glimpse of the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR on October 22.

The fans of the southern actor were very happy that they finally got to see what character Jr NTR is essaying in the highly anticipated film RRR. The upcoming film RRR is among the most awaited flicks from the southern film industry. The upcoming film RRR will also feature Bollywood actors and in key roles. The film audiences are now looking forward to watching the film RRR on the silver screen.

(ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rajessh's Boomika: Tamannaah Bhatia shares first look of the actress and it is intriguing)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×