SS Rajamouli wishes Ram Gopal Varma in a cute and hilarious way as his daughter is blessed with a baby girl

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is one the first celebrities who took to social media and congratulated Ram Gopal Varma as his daughter delivered a baby girl. However, Rajamouli's wish was a funny one. Check it out.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his controversial opinions and tweets on social media is currently in the happiest phase as his daughter delivered a baby girl. RGV's only daughter Revathi was blessed with a baby girl on Sunday and congratulations are in order. Wishes have been pouring in for new mommy Revathi and RGV's family. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is one the first celebrities who took to social media and congratulated Ram Gopal Varma on this happy news. However, Rajamouli's hilarious yet cute wish has left us talking about it. 

Taking to Twitter, the RRR director SS Rajamouli wrote, "Congratulations Ramu thaatayya garu... Wishing your granddaughter will be the person who will finally rein you in... btw what do you prefer Ramu tata Ramu Nanna or Grandpa Ramu...@RGVzoomin." Ram Gopal Varma's daughter tied the knot with Pranav, a doctor, in 2013. It was a low-key wedding at Hyderabad attended by close friends and family members. RGV never shares about his family on social media. However, last year the controversial filmmaker shared a throwback picture with his daughter and wrote, "Me and my daughter in the good old days before I lost it."

On his 57th birthday, Ram Gopal Varma announced that he will make his acting debut in a Hindi-Telugu bilingual thriller titled Cobra. The film will be based on a notorious criminal and RGV will play the role of an intelligence officer.

