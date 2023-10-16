SS Rajamouli with Karthikeya and MM Keeravani reach Delhi for 69th National Film Awards; Watch

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and famous music composer MM Keeravani will attend the 69th National Film Awards ceremony on October 17, 2023, in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honors.

SS Rajamouli was seen at the airport in a casual outfit accompanied by his son Karthikeya. Meanwhile, MM Keeravani wore a white kurta with blue pants and sneakers as he headed to the awards ceremony with the RRR director.

Watch as SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani reach Delhi Airport ahead of the 69th National Film Awards

RRR won the award for Best Feature Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and it also won awards for Action Choreography, Dance Choreography, Special Effects, Background Score for MM Keeravani, and Best Male Playback Singer for the song Komuram Bheemudo by Kaala Bhairava.

This is a historic year for the Telugu film industry since MM Keeravani and his son, Kaala Bhairava, both won the National Awards, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

Keeravani saw a historic event earlier this year when RRR became the first Indian film to win an Academy Award. The lyrical jewel Naatu Naatu was named Best Original Song, a momentous accomplishment not only for Keeravani but also for an Indian film in general. The Oscars victory was also reflected at the Golden Globes when Keeravani was praised for his amazing composition.

The Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, was also presented to the musical legend. The Padma Shri emphasized Keeravani’s role as a creative genius by recognizing his important contributions to Indian film.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has made quite a mark at the 69th National Film Awards so far.

SS Rajamouli and his previous honors

Director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning won the Best Feature Film award at the 63rd National Film Awards, marking a historic win for Telugu cinema. Two years later, Baahubali: The Conclusion clinched the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 65th National Film Awards.

On the professional front

After RRR, which gained global recognition and an Academy Award, SS Rajamouli's next film is a huge responsibility for the director. The ace filmmaker's next film, reportedly named SSMB29, will star Mahesh Babu.

