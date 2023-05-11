SS Rajamouli working on his dream project Mahabharat? Here's what he said

Oscars RRR director SS Rajamouli is very fond of Mahabharata and it's very well known. It's a long dream of the filmmaker to make a film on the Indian epic and has been working on it for very long. Recently, he opened up about his dream project and revealed that if he makes Mahabharat, he would do it in 10 parts to fully do justice to it.

According to reports, during the promotions of RRR, SS Rajamouli said he will make a spin on the original Mahabharata in his own way. He also shared he will come to casting as soon as he finishes working on the script.

At a recent event hosted by his brother-in-law Dr AV Guruva Reddy, Rajamouli opened up once again on his dream of making Mahabharat. He said it would take him at least a year to read every version of Mahabharat. When asked about his long-time dream of adapting Mahabharat into a film, Rajamouli said, “If I get to the point of making Mahabharat, it would take me a year just to read the versions of Mahabharat that are available in the country. At present, I can only assume that it would be a 10-part film.”

Rajamouli said that’s the aim of his life. “Every film I make, I feel that I’m learning something to ultimately make Mahabharat. So that’s my dream and every step is towards that,” he said.





SS Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu

SS Rajamouli announced his next with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. The director According to sources close to the development, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman. “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even the trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli,” revealed a source close to the development.

ALSO READ: NTR30: Is the first look and title of Jr NTR starrer to release on his birthday?