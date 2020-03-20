SS Rajamouli worried about the release of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR due to COVID 19

While it was reported recently that might walk out of the mega-budget movie RRR, the recent Coronavirus scare has further delayed the film’s shooting. These issues made the film’s director SS Rajamouli made worried about the film’s release date. Meanwhile, it was reported that the film had a last-minute title change. Earlier it was stated that the makers would ‘Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram’ as the title. However, the same title has already been taken by someone else.

It was reported that when the makers tried to buy the title, the opposite party quoted a huge sum, which wasn’t feasible for the makers. Therefore, they have decided to crown their film ‘Rama Ravana Rajyam’. The announcement regarding the same was supposed to be made on Ugadi day, which falls on March 25. However, this too, might not go as per the plan owing to the COVID 19 scare. An official announcement regarding all these is awaited.

The movie is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 350 crore and is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is tentatively scheduled to release on January 8, 2021 in around 10 languages. RRR’s story is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, who’s Rajamouli’s father and has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. Music is provided by Rajamouli’s favorite MM Keeravani while A Sreekar Prasad handles the cuts.