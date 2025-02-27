SS Rajamouli’s alleged close friend claims director ruined his life; makes threat about committing su**ide?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Director SS Rajamouli is currently working on his upcoming movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. However, the director has now found himself at the center of a controversy involving a man named Srinivasa Rao.

A recent report from Gulte reveals that SS Rajamouli is facing serious allegations from an individual who asserts he is a close friend of the filmmaker.

In a supposed letter to the police, Srinivasa Rao alleges that his association with the Baahubali filmmaker dates back to the 1990s and claims that Rajamouli ruined his life. He further asserts that, as a result, he has been suffering for years.

The man reportedly continued to blame the director for his distress, stating that a failed triangular love story was the cause of their fallout. Moreover, the 55-year-old man claims that Rajamouli is responsible for him remaining single all these years.

Despite making these accusations, Srinivasa Rao admitted that he has no proof to support his claims. He also stated that, due to his suffering, he has no option but to commit s*icide.

Despite these allegations, SS Rajamouli has yet to respond.

After helming the blockbuster RRR, the filmmaker is currently working on a movie with Mahesh Babu. The upcoming venture, tentatively titled SSMB29 or SSRMB, is said to be a jungle adventure flick, with Mahesh Babu playing a character inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.

The film is reportedly set to feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead role and is being made on a massive budget. With production ongoing, the film is expected to continue shooting until 2026 and will be released in two parts, scheduled for 2027 and 2029.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.