SS Rajamouli's father & writer Vijayendra Prasad REVEALS he had tears while watching action scenes in RRR

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the biggest projects that the audience is eagerly looking forward to after Baahubali. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the film is a fictional story based on India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao). Moviegoers can't wait to know what's next in store. Adding excitement to this, SS Rajamouli's father and veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad recently spilled the beans about the film's action sequences.

The makers of RRR have left no stone unturned to bring the best of cinematic experience for the audience, in terms of action scenes or mammoth budget. Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed in a video that he had tears in the eyes when he watched Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR's action scenes. He also assured fans that they will feel pain in every action sequence and that it is going to be a different experience for the audience.

Recently, in an interview with Deadlines, Jr NTR also promised that every action sequence of RRR is designed to make the audience go 'wow'

RRR also has , , and Olivia Morris in lead roles while Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody play supporting roles. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers pushed the release date and is now scheduled to release on 13 October 2021 in multiple languages.

The film's music is scored by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad

