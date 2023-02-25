SS Rajamouli's RRR bags four awards at Hollywood Critics Association; Director acceptance speech goes viral

It's raining awards for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film, which has been receiving International acclaim, has now bagged four categories at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. From Best Action Film to Best Song, the RRR director and Ram Charan accepted the awards on stage. RRR bagged four awards at the recently-held Hollywood Critics Association. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer won Best Action Film and Best International Film. The biggie also won in the Best Stunts and Best Song (Naatu Naatu) categories. SS Rajamouli accepted the awards after winning Best Action Film and said, "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting growing wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..."

He also dedicated the award to India, and said ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan.’ A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today. After winning the Best International Feature award, Rajamouli brought Ram Charan on stage with him. The actor promised to keep making good films and Rajamouli dedicated his award to all his fellow filmmakers in India. Charan said, "Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It's a great responsibility. We're gonna come back with better films & entertain you all." Ram Charan presented an award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, in Beverly Hills. He presented the award for Best Voice-over at HCA with Anjali Bhimani. Take a look at four awards won by RRR at Hollywood Critics Association:

About RRR RRR is currently in the US, promoting the film for the Oscars. The film is nominated for The Academy Awards under the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu. Composed by MM Keeravani, the blockbuster song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj. RRR is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, and others are also part of the film.

