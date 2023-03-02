SS Rajamouli's RRR gets housefull re-release in the US ahead of Oscars 2023

SS Rajamouli's RRR was released in theatres in March 2022 and even after almost one year, the magic is continued. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer re-released in the world's largest screening in the US on March 1 as an Oscars 2023 promotion. And the screening was housefull. More than 1,600 tickets were sold and many people stood in long queues to watch the visual spectacle on the big screen.

Fans thronged to watch RRR once again ahead of Oscars 2023 in the theatres. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses from the theatre in the US. The show went housefull within minutes and fans waited in long queues to watch the movie again. The makers arranged this special screening ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, which are set to take place on March 12. Ahead of the special screening, director SS Rajamouli also addressed the crowd at the Ace Hotel.

Take a look at pics and videos of RRR's re-release in US:

RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. Another exciting news is, the song will be performed live on the stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The excitement is high and netizens are proud of how RRR is going places. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rajamouli, NTR, Charan and the entire team of RRR are expected to attend the grand night.

About RRR

For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film hit the theatres in India on March 25, 2022, and was later released in Japan and US as well. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore approximately and earned box office record-breaking collection of over 1500 crore worldwide. Despite being released on OTT platforms, audiences are still watching RRR on the big screens

