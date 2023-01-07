SS Rajamouli's RRR in BAFTA longlist and Asian Film Awards; Ponniyin Selvan I lands 6 nominations
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I and SS Rajamouli's RRR have been made it to the 16th Asian Film Awards and BAFTA under various categories.
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is on an award-winning streak for the last few months. The film is now made to longlist the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non-English). The final list will be out on January 19, and one can only hope that the film makes it to the nominations in the category.
Celebrating the big news on Instagram, the RRR makers wrote: "Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of BAFTA Film Awards. Thank you everyone." Unfortunately, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi couldn't make it to the final cut.
RRR international awards
RRR has been finding a prominent place in many international award nominations. On Friday, Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The director also received a standing ovation from the audience when his name was announced for the Best Director Award. Rajamouli opted for Indian attire in a grey kurta pajama with a cream shawl. On December 15, the film won four nominations at HCA Film Awards.
RRR team to attend Golden Globes
The RRR is all set to add another prestigious award to their name in Los Angeles at Golden Globes. The RRR team including SS Rajamouli, his family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, MM Keeravani, will attend the award ceremony. The award ceremony will take place on January 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. The film has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for the song Naatu Naatu.
RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.
Ponniyin Selvan I and RRR nominations at Asian Film Awards
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I and SS Rajamouli's RRR have been nominated in the 16th Asian Film Awards as well. PS 1 was nominated in six categories including the best film and RRR was nominated in two categories. The 16th Asian Film Awards will be held at 7:30pm on 12 March (Sunday) at the Hong Kong Palace Museum.
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been nominated in six categories – Best Film, Sreekar Prasad for Best Editing, Ravi Varman for Best Cinematography, A.R Rahman for Best Original Music, Eka Lakhani for Best Costume Design and Thota Tharani for Best Production Design.
Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been nominated for Srinivas Mohan for Best Visual Effects and Ashwin Rajashekar for Best Sound.
About Ponniyin Selvan I
The historical drama, which is a dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is one of the biggest hits in the Indian film industry in recent times. The first installment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise hit the theatres on September 30, this year. The magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical novel of the same name, features a stellar star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan. The Mani Ratnam directorial is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
