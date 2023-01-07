SS Rajamouli's RRR in BAFTA longlist and Asian Film Awards; Ponniyin Selvan I lands 6 nominations

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is on an award-winning streak for the last few months. The film is now made to longlist the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in the Best Film (Non-English). The final list will be out on January 19, and one can only hope that the film makes it to the nominations in the category. Celebrating the big news on Instagram, the RRR makers wrote: "Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of BAFTA Film Awards. Thank you everyone." Unfortunately, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi couldn't make it to the final cut.

Check out RRR team tweet for BAFTA 2023 longlist



RRR international awards RRR has been finding a prominent place in many international award nominations. On Friday, Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The director also received a standing ovation from the audience when his name was announced for the Best Director Award. Rajamouli opted for Indian attire in a grey kurta pajama with a cream shawl. On December 15, the film won four nominations at HCA Film Awards. RRR team to attend Golden Globes The RRR is all set to add another prestigious award to their name in Los Angeles at Golden Globes. The RRR team including SS Rajamouli, his family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, MM Keeravani, will attend the award ceremony. The award ceremony will take place on January 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. The film has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for the song Naatu Naatu. RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli bags Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle; Gets standing ovation for speech

