SS Rajamouli's RRR journey for Oscars begins; Sends nominations for Best Actor, Best Director and more
SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was snubbed as Gujarati film Chhello was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for Best International Feature category.
SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR is the most talked about film for Oscars 2023. Although, the film was snubbed from the official entry to the Oscars, the team is leaving no stone unturned to make it big this year. Yes, the journey of RRR for the Oscars has begun. The team begins a campaign for RRR and sends out nominations to Academy Awards in various categories.
The team of RRR officially sent a nominations list to Oscars 2023 in various categories from Best Film, Best Actors to Best Visual Effects. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be considered for Oscars win under Best Actors category. However, the Academy Awards is yet to respond to the campaign and officially announce the Oscars 2023 list.
The makers took to Twitter and shared the same as they wrote, "It's official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs."
Recently, RRR was screened at the biggest theater, at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, and received a massive response from the Western audiences. The filmmaker SS Rajamouli also received a standing ovation during a screening of the film.
Earlier, Variance Films, the US distributor had told Variety that it had decided to launch a full campaign for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR, calling on the 10,000 members of the Academy to consider voting for the Telugu-language film in all categories. Rajamouli recently also opened up on the probability of his film winning an Oscar award and said, “Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film’s) unit and the country itself, but that’s not going to change the way I work."
A few weeks ago, cinephiles and critics both in India and in the West were left disappointed after SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was snubbed and Pan Nalin's Gujarati language film Chhello Show, titled Last Film Show in English, was picked as India's official entry to the Oscars for Best International Feature category.