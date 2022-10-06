SS Rajamouli's RRR journey for Oscars begins; Sends nominations for Best Actor, Best Director and more

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR is the most talked about film for Oscars 2023. Although, the film was snubbed from the official entry to the Oscars, the team is leaving no stone unturned to make it big this year. Yes, the journey of RRR for the Oscars has begun. The team begins a campaign for RRR and sends out nominations to Academy Awards in various categories. The team of RRR officially sent a nominations list to Oscars 2023 in various categories from Best Film, Best Actors to Best Visual Effects. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be considered for Oscars win under Best Actors category. However, the Academy Awards is yet to respond to the campaign and officially announce the Oscars 2023 list.

The makers took to Twitter and shared the same as they wrote, "It's official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs."