SS Rajamouli's RRR sequel in making after Oscars win for Naatu Naatu? Here's what director has to say

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history with International response, awards and Oscars. The film won Oscars for Best Original Song Naatu Naatu and made the nation proud. Now, the director opened up about the much-awaited sequel and how the Oscars have impacted him to work on the second part.

SS Rajamouli said he may now work faster on the RRR's sequel. On being asked whether the Oscar win would motivate him to work faster on the project, he said this can 'obviously' happen. Speaking to Variety, Rajamouli said, "Obviously, [Oscar win] is going to put some acceleration in the script. Definitely, yes, let's see."

SS Rajamouli about RRR sequel

On the red carpet of The 80th Golden Globe Awards, SS Rajamouli spoke about the RRR sequel, and confirmed that they are in the process of writing the script. Rajamouli revealed, “When the film released and got a great reception, we toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had a few good ideas, but not a compelling one. Then, after it started finding its reception in the West, a few weeks back when we were discussing it again with my father and my cousin (who are a part of the writing team, a fantastic idea came up and we immediately started writing. But, until the script is done, we can’t take it forward, but we are in the process of doing that."

Interestingly, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has officially confirmed that the story of RRR 2 is finally locked. The veteran scenarist revealed that the film's team has finally “cracked the sequel’s premise."



RRR wins Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu won Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team on the stage. The live performance also received a standing ovation from the audience.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It centers around their friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

