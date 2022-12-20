SS Rajamouli's RRR slammed by Ratna Pathak Shah: It looks backward while we should look forward

Director SS Rajamouli delivered another blockbuster in the form of his latest release, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While the magnum opus is being showered with appreciation, it seems like not everyone agrees with the popular opinion. Recently, veteran Bollywood actress, Ratna Pathak Shah shared her opinion regarding the period action drama.

Speaking at a book launch, she slammed the movie saying that in today's time films like RRR are so popular, however, it is a regressive film. The actress further added that the film looks backward, although we should look forward. She was also quoted saying that one feels that whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy, India, and unless directors are able to see their work critically, one will have to watch films like RRR.