SS Rajamouli's RRR slammed by Ratna Pathak Shah: It looks backward while we should look forward
It seems like Ratna Pathak Shah is not a big fan of SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She termed the magnum opus as regressive. Check out what else she had to say.
Director SS Rajamouli delivered another blockbuster in the form of his latest release, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. While the magnum opus is being showered with appreciation, it seems like not everyone agrees with the popular opinion. Recently, veteran Bollywood actress, Ratna Pathak Shah shared her opinion regarding the period action drama.
Speaking at a book launch, she slammed the movie saying that in today's time films like RRR are so popular, however, it is a regressive film. The actress further added that the film looks backward, although we should look forward. She was also quoted saying that one feels that whatever we are doing is good because we are part of the mother of democracy, India, and unless directors are able to see their work critically, one will have to watch films like RRR.
RRR bags Golden Globe nomination
In the meantime, RRR has bagged two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Sharing the news on social media, the makers wrote, "We are very grateful to share that #RRRMovie made it to the nominations of #GoldenGlobes for the Best Picture- Non-English Language and the Best Original Song.”
The project shares the tale of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. The drama journals the undocumented period when both the revolutionaries went obscurity before they began the fight for their country. Aside from these two, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt also play key roles in the movie.
About RRR
Backrolled by D. V. V. Danayya's banner, M. M. Keeravani rendered the song and background score for the drama. The film's technical crew also includes K. K. Senthil Kumar as the cinematographer and A. Sreekar Prasad as the editor.
