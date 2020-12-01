SS Rajamouli's RRR team completes major action sequence in 50 day schedule

RRR is slated to hit the theatre screens next year. It has been helmed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR happens to be one of the most anticipated movies that is currently in the making. The makers have surely made the suspense going in full swing by teasing the fans with small titbits about the progress in production. Now, the movie’s team has revealed that they have wrapped up a major action sequence recently. It has been reportedly shot for over 50 days. Not only that but they have also confirmed that they will immediately begin the next schedule.

This piece of news has been announced by RRR’s official Twitter handle. Apart from that, a BTS video has also been shared along with the tweet that reads, “Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot... Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations (sic).” This is sure to leave all the curious movie buffs excited.

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

Goodbye winter nights!!!

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot... Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (RRRMovie) November 30, 2020

RRR has been making news ever since its inception. Be it the whopping budget or be it the stellar cast who are a part of it, the magnum opus has made headlines right from the beginning. It features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, , , and others in the lead roles. It is set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era of the country. The first glimpses of a few of the characters have already been unveiled by the makers sometime back. The movie is slated to be released next year.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer to start the next shooting schedule in Pune?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×