SS Rajamouli's speech on Akkineni Nageswara Rao's 100th birth anniversary: 'I had spent a few minutes...'

Akkineni Nageswara Rao is one of the biggest names in Tollywood. He was an actor and producer, acting in over 255 films, over the course of his seventy-five-year career. He was particularly known for his romantic roles and played a crucial part in shifting the Telugu film industry from Madras to Hyderabad in the 1970s.

On the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, a statue was inaugurated in his honor at Annapurna Studios, the production house that he had established in 1976. The panchaloha (alloy of 5 metals) statue was inaugurated by former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The event was attended by popular names in the industry like Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Mohan Babu, Nani, Jagapathi Babu, Allu Aravind, and more.

The Baahubali director also addressed the gathering. During his speech, he mentioned that although he had seen and admired ANR since he was a child, he had the opportunity to interact a lot with him. Rajamouli also said that he ‘treasured’ the few minutes he spent with the thespian.

Rajamouli’s speech can be loosely translated as follows:

“I have seen Nageswara Rao since childhood but never had much interaction with him. At some function, I spent a few minutes with him. I treasure those moments. I asked him by the time Missamma came, "You have already become a huge star but why did you play the role of a comedian?" He replied to me saying that I had asked for that role and showed interest. ‘After Devadas, I only received drunkard roles, so to change the image I chose the comedian role.’ Seeing the confidence he had in himself to play a comedian despite being a superstar beside another hero made me feel immense respect. After coming to the industry I have also heard many stories about him.”

Check out the video below

What’s next for Rajamouli?

After the massive success of his last film, RRR, Rajamouli is all set for his next film with Mahesh Babu. The film is tentatively titled SSMB29. There were rumors that a prominent actor from Hollywood would be a part of the film, however, that has not been confirmed.

Additionally, the Eega director also presented his next film, Made In India, which is a biopic on the birth and rise of Indian cinema. The film is set to be directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Varun Gupta and SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya.

