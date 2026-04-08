SS Rajamouli's Varanasi Plot Leaked: Mahesh Babu starrer to be a man’s quest against global domination? Find out

Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi is currently in production, with the makers eyeing a release date of April 7, 2027. While most details about the film are still under wraps, it appears that the plot may have been revealed by a VFX team, and the information has since gone viral online.

Varanasi plot revealed?

According to the website of Cine Site, a VFX firm working on SS Rajamouli ’s film, a brief synopsis of the movie was shared. The site states, “A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realizes the truth behind his mission: the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination.”

While some of these elements were hinted at in the film’s initial glimpse, it now appears that the conflict between the protagonist and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Kumbha, may evolve into a larger battle against a villain seeking global domination.

Recently, Prithviraj shared an update after completing an intense shooting schedule. He posted an Instagram story featuring a high-calorie cheat meal following the shoot.

More about Varanasi

Varanasi is an upcoming epic adventure drama starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features the superstar as a globe-trotting, time-traveling adventurer named Rudhra.

In addition to his main role, Mahesh Babu has confirmed that he will also appear as Lord Rama in one of the film’s episodes. The film is touted to be made on a massive scale, with more details about the casting yet to be announced.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays a femme fatale named Mandakini. With filming still underway, Varanasi is slated for release on April 7, 2027. In an earlier interview, Rajamouli mentioned that the shoot is expected to be completed by June 2026.

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