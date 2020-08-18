SS Rajamouli's wife Rama turns dialogue writer for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR

As per news reports, director SS Rajamouli's wife Rama is writing dialogues for the film. The news reports further state that the director is making some changes to the film's script.

The latest news reports about the much-awaited film RRR states that director SS Rajamouli's wife Rama is writing dialogues for the film. The news reports further state that the director is making some changes to the film's script. The team of RRR is currently working towards making some changes to the film's story line. The story for the upcoming film is reportedly written by Vijayendra Prasad. The news reports also state that Rama Rajamouli is heading the costume department for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR.

Now, director SS Rajamouli's wife Rama has taken the additional responsibility of writing dialogues for the film. The period drama RRR will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR as fierce freedom fighters. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will essay the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film will also star Bollywood actors and . RRR happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the film industry.

There are a lot of expectations from the film as it has such a robust star cast and the film is helmed by ace director SS Rajamouli. The team of the upcoming period drama wanted to do a trial shoot as the state government had granted permission to shoot. But, later on news reports came in that the team had cancelled the trial shoot. Now, the fans are waiting for an update on the film.

(ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli and family test negative for COVID 19; To donate plasma after 3 weeks)

Share your comment ×