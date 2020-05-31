SSMB 27 titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu shares a glimpse of his look on superstar Krishna's birthday

Finally, on the occasion of superstar Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu makes an official announcement about his upcoming film, SSMB 27, directed by Parasuram. The film is titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

After his last film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu fans had been eagerly looking forward to the announcement about his next film. Finally, on the occasion of superstar Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu makes an official announcement about his upcoming film, SSMB 27, directed by Parasuram. Directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, the film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels production in association with GMB Entertainment. Sharing the first look and title of the film, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata... Blockbuster start for another hattrick."

SS Thaman, who has worked for Mahesh Babu's films such as Dookudu, Businessman, and Aagadu, is onboard to compose the music. PS Vinod has been roped in as the cinematographer. The regular shooting of the film will go on floors after the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted. However, the makers are yet to make a full announcement about the cast and crew. Reportedly, Kiara Advani has been offered the female lead role but there is no confirm word regarding the same.

Meanwhile, as the clock struck 12, Mahesh Babu took to social media and wished his superstar father Krishna on his birthday. Sharing a picture of him with father Krishna, the actor wrote, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana. My evergreen superstar."

All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar pic.twitter.com/miSMNCCycC — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2020 Also Read: Mahesh Babu & Shah Rukh Khan or Mahesh Babu & Ranveer Singh: Who do you want to see together on big screen? Namrata Shirodkar also penned a note for superstar Krishna and shared a picture of them together. She wrote, "A superstar, an icon, a legend an inspiration to millions... he’s all of this to everyone but to me he is a father in law who is kind and loving... who dotes on me and my family... someone who stands tall when I need advice or a shoulder to lean on... He’s always there for me and I’m so grateful to him for always being there!! He replaced my father so beautifully and made me so at home in his family and his world... they make very few like him."

