SSMB 28: Fans go gaga anticipating Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas

At a time when we all are waiting for updates from Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, producer Naga Vamsi has now hinted at an announcement about the actor’s next film after Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sharing a video of Mahesh Babu with a massy background music, the producer has promised an update at 4:05 PM today. As soon as the video was shared, fans started going gaga anticipating Mahesh Babu’s collaboration with the ace director Trivikram Srinivasan.

It is to be noted that the director was supposed to helm Jr NTR’s next film. However, it did not happen due to unknown reasons and Koratala Siva was replaced as the director. Trivikram Srinivas’ last directorial outing was Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. With this new hint by Naga Vamsi, it is expected that the announcement will be pretty much bigger.

The news you'll been waiting for is finally here!!! 04:05pm, today!

Stay tuned. @haarikahassine pic.twitter.com/4jdfRDS2la — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) May 1, 2021

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. The film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The makers recently announced that they have started the second shooting schedule. The first schedule was wrapped up a couple of months back in Dubai. Mahesh Babu’s glimpse from the film was released by the makers when the film was announced. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Meanwhile, the actor is currently under self quarantine as his personal hairstylist tested positive for COVID 19.

