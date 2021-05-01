SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas confirm a Summer 2022 release for their commercial entertainer

Mahesh Babu reunites with this Khaleja director, Trivikram, after 11 years. Fans show their excitement on social media. Details

Over the last few months there have been speculations about Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film, after he wraps up his current assignment, Sarakaru Vaari Paata. There have been ample of speculations, with some reports even stating that he is teaming up with his Srimanthudu director, Kortala Siva, however, the speculations were put to rest after Siva announced his collaboration with Jr. NTR. On Saturday evening, Mahesh Babu finally gave an official update about SSMB 28. It was announced through an official video put out by producers, Haarika and Hassine Creations.

The superstar is reuniting with Trivikram 11 years after Athadu and Khaleja and according to sources, Trivikram has prepared a winning script for Mahesh and it will have elements for all sections of audience. Mahesh fans were waiting for an official update for a long time and this announcement has taken the social media by storm with SSMB 28 trending on Twitter. The shoot is expected to begin soon as the idea is to get it ready for a Summer 2022 release.

“The combo that everyone is waiting for is finally here! After 11 long years, Super Star @urstrulymahesh garu & #Trivikram garu will team up again for #SSMB28 ⚡ Produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu under @haarikahassine banner. In Theatres Summer 2022 Sparkles,” read a tweet by producers.

Tipped to be a pucca commercial entertainer, S Radhakrishna will produce the film under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. The other cast and crew of the film will be released officially soon. Interestingly Trivikram’s last directorial, Ala Vaikuthapurmaloo featuring Allu Arjun, had clashed with Mahesh Babu’s film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, during the Sankranthi Period.

