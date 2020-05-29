SSMB27: Kiara Advani to romance Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s upcoming film?

The media reports state that the stunning actress who featured opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu will once again star opposite the Telugu actor in SSMB27.

The latest news update about Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Parasuram suggests that Bollywood diva Kiara Advani will be romancing the Telugu star. The media reports state that the stunning actress who featured opposite Mahesh Babu in Bharat Ane Nenu will once again star opposite Mahesh Babu in SSMB27. There is a strong buzz in the south film that the Geetha Govindam director's upcoming film has been reportedly titled, Sarkar Vari Paata. The previous news reports stated that the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor will be announcing the film officially n May 31.

This date marks the birthday of Mahesh Babu's father's birthday. On the special occasion of Krishna's birthday, Mahesh Babu is expected to announce the film and also the official title of the Parasuram directorial. The news reports also suggest that Paraduram has already finalized the music director for the Mahesh Babu starrer. As per news reports, SS Thaman will be composing music for the film, SSMB27. Now, with the latest news update of Kiara Advani coming on board to play the female lead in the Parasuram directorial the fans are very excited and are eagerly waiting for the film's official announcement.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu delivered a mega-blockbuster in the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by F2 – fun and frustration, director Anil Ravipudi. The film had Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

