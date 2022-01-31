SSMB28: Big update on Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's film

Superstar Mahesh Babu has switched on the work mode after suffering personal loss. The actor is reported to start working on his upcoming project tentatively titled #SSMB28 with director Trivikram Srinivas of 'Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo' fame. According to the reports, the launch ceremony for the film will take place on 3 February.

It is also believed that Samyuktha Menon will be part of the project as one of the lead actresses. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after 11 years for SSMB28. Musical composition for the movie is to be taken care of by celebrated composer S Thaman. The film is to be produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.

The latest collaboration between the actor and director duo has been in news for some time now. The fans of the star are eagerly waiting to see what these two come up with next.

Mahesh Babu is also working on his film alongside Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The new schedule for the project commenced recently. Mahesh Babu will be joining the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata from 2 February. It is expected that the entire shoot for the film will be completed by March. The project is being helmed by Parasuram and will see Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju as supporting cast. The film is slated to release on 1 April.

