SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde to shoot for the second schedule from October 10
The second schedule for Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer SSMB28 to go on the floors from 10th October.
Mahesh Babu is currently working on director Trivikram Srinivas' highly-awaited drama SSMB28. With Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the makers have already concluded the first schedule for the film. The superstar filmed some high-octane action scenes in the primary schedule which were choreographed by KGF fame stunt director AnbAriv masters. Now, the latest update about the project is that the second schedule for the movie will commence on 10th October this year.
If the reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde will also be joining the sets for the second schedule. The shooting for SSMB28 is proceeding at a fast pace and the makers aim to release the first look poster and the film's title as soon as possible. Mahesh Babu will don a fresh look in his next, with long hair and beard. He has collaborated with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after 12 long years. The actor-director combo had earlier given blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja.
Pooja Hegde has previously shared the screen with the superstar in the 2019 action drama, Maharshi. On the other hand, the Beast actress will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.
Bankrolled by S Radhakrishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, ace musician S Thaman has scored the music for SSMB28, whereas PS Vinod is cranking the camera.
Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu wraps up action packed first schedule; Pooja Hegde to join sets after Dussehra