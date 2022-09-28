SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde to shoot for the second schedule from October 10

Mahesh Babu is currently working on director Trivikram Srinivas' highly-awaited drama SSMB28. With Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the makers have already concluded the first schedule for the film. The superstar filmed some high-octane action scenes in the primary schedule which were choreographed by KGF fame stunt director AnbAriv masters. Now, the latest update about the project is that the second schedule for the movie will commence on 10th October this year.

If the reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde will also be joining the sets for the second schedule. The shooting for SSMB28 is proceeding at a fast pace and the makers aim to release the first look poster and the film's title as soon as possible. Mahesh Babu will don a fresh look in his next, with long hair and beard. He has collaborated with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after 12 long years. The actor-director combo had earlier given blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja.