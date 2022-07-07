SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's next to go on the floors in August

Mahesh Babu, who is on a family vacation right now, will be next seen in Trivikram's highly-talked-about project temporarily called SSMB28. As the film has been in the works for some time now, it is reported that the regular shoot for the movie is likely to start from August this year. The superstar and Radhe Shyam actress will be a part of the schedule.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and filmmaker Trivikram have joined forces for the third time after delivering two mega-hits in the form of the 2010 film Khaleja and the 2007 drama Athadu. The actor and director have come together after 11 long years. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has been paired opposite Mahesh Babu for the second time after their 2019 film Maharshi. The Beast star will be working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after their 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Reportedly, Trivikram is done with the script for his next. S. Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Navin Nooli is looking after the editing department for Mahesh Babu's next. In the meantime, S Thaman is the music composer for SSMB28.

On a different front, Mahesh Babu and his better half Namrata Shirodkar met Bill Gates and shared a picture with him on social media. The superstar is on a long family vacation with his wife and kids, Sitara and Gautam. They explored the European region from Switzerland to Italy during this holiday. The glimpses from their vacation are loved by his fans.

