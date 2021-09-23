SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film to on floors on this date? Deets inside

Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas, who have created wonders with their previously collaborated movies Khaleja and Athadu, are coming together after 11 years long for a movie. It is tentatively titled #SSMB28. Fans have been waiting for this movie for so long and the latest update will surely leave fans excited.

According to reports, Trivikram is all done with the script and reportedly the film will start rolling in November. Trivikram has already got his team ready and will soon begin the recce and other pre-production work officially. As Sarkaru Vaari Paata is said to be wrapped up by October, the actor will begin shoot for #SSMB28. However, nothing is officially announced yet.

Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu for the second time after Maharshi (2019) and will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020). SSMB28 is produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. The technical crew of the film included editor Navin Nooli, cinematographer R Madhi and music director S Thaman.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Sankranti, 2022.