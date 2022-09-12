SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film shoot begins; Superstar's pic from test look goes viral
The highly anticipated film SSMB28 of Mahesh Babu is all set to roll today. Pooja Hegde is the female lead.
Mahesh Babu is back in action for his upcoming film, SSMB28 under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. It is one of the most awaited films in Tollywood as the actor and director are teaming up after a decade and the expectations are sky high. According to the latest update, the regular shoot is all set to begin today. A pic of Mahesh Babu from his look test has taken the internet on fire.
The first schedule of the film will commence today. A major set erected has been erected in Ramoji Film City for the shoot. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are all set to create magic and fans are super excited. A pic of Mahesh Babu from the film is currently going viral. According to the reports, it is from the latest test look and he is seen in a dashing avatar with messy hair and a rugged beard. Mahesh Babu is also undergoing intense training sessions under popular fitness celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens.
Well, after blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja, fans eagerly wait to see what these two come up with next. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands after 12 long years. This yet to be titled film will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023.
Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the film. S. Radha Krishna is bankrolling the film under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while Navin Nooli is looking after the editing department for Mahesh Babu's next. S Thaman is the music composer for SSMB28.
