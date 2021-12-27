SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas 'work and chill' as they meet in Dubai; SEE PHOTOS

The super squad, Trivikram Srinivas, Naga Vamsi and S Thaman met superstar Mahesh Babu in Dubai today. Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas, as we all know are collaborating for the third time for a film tentatively called, SSMB28.

Sharing a couple of photos from their meet, Mahesh wrote on Instagram, "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai."

Superstar Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas worked previously for a couple of films- Athadu and Khaleja. Their third film will be bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie will go on floors, after the completion of Mahesh Babu's upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata, being directed by Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu has taken a break from work and is on a vacation with family in Dubai. He will be celebrating New Year 2022 in Dubai. Interim, Trivikram, Naga Vamsi and music director S Thaman went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu there.

Can we expect a blockbuster in the combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas?

