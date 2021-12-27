SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas 'work and chill' as they meet in Dubai; SEE PHOTOS

Published on Dec 27, 2021
   
SSMB28 update
The super squad, Trivikram Srinivas, Naga Vamsi and S Thaman met superstar Mahesh Babu in Dubai today. Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas, as we all know are collaborating for the third time for a film tentatively called, SSMB28.

Sharing a couple of photos from their meet, Mahesh wrote on Instagram, "Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai." 

Superstar Mahesh Babu and star director Trivikram Srinivas worked previously for a couple of films- Athadu and Khaleja. Their third film will be bankrolled by S Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. The movie will go on floors, after the completion of Mahesh Babu's upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata, being directed by Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu has taken a break from work and is on a vacation with family in Dubai. He will be celebrating New Year 2022 in Dubai. Interim, Trivikram, Naga Vamsi and music director S Thaman went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu there. 

Can we expect a blockbuster in the combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas?

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers are looking forward to wrap the shoot soon. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role, the film is being backed jointly by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. 

