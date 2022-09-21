SSMB28: Mahesh Babu wraps up action packed first schedule; Pooja Hegde to join sets after Dussehra

Mahesh Babu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film, which went on floors last week, wrapped up the first schedule. Mahesh Babu along with his team filmed high-octane action-packed scenes, choreographed by KGF fame AnbAriv masters. The second schedule will commence after Dussehra and female lead Pooja Hegde will join the sets too.

The makers took to Twitter and announced the wrap-up of the first schedule and also announced details of the second schedule. Meanwhile, the unit has been working at a fast pace to quickly complete the project. The makers are also considering releasing the first look poster and revealing the film's title at the earliest.