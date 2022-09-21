SSMB28: Mahesh Babu wraps up action packed first schedule; Pooja Hegde to join sets after Dussehra
The makers took to Twitter and announced the wrap-up of the first schedule and also announced details of the second schedule.
Mahesh Babu has teamed up with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film, which went on floors last week, wrapped up the first schedule. Mahesh Babu along with his team filmed high-octane action-packed scenes, choreographed by KGF fame AnbAriv masters. The second schedule will commence after Dussehra and female lead Pooja Hegde will join the sets too.
The makers took to Twitter and announced the wrap-up of the first schedule and also announced details of the second schedule. Meanwhile, the unit has been working at a fast pace to quickly complete the project. The makers are also considering releasing the first look poster and revealing the film's title at the earliest.
Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely new look in this film with long hair and beard, which has already set the internet on fire. As the director and actor duo have reunited after 12 years, the expectations and excitement among audiences are sky high. The duo previously worked on Telugu films like Athadu and Khaleja.
Also Read: Mahesh Babu drops a handsome PIC of himself 'resting and recharging'; Wife Namrata REACTS
Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the drama. For the unversed, the two stars were earlier paired on-screen in the 2019 flick, Maharshi. Also, the Beast actress is working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.
S Radhakrishna is bankrolling SSMB28 under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Now, coming to the technical crew, while S Thaman is on board the project as the music composer, PS Vinod is the cinematographer.