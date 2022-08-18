SSMB28 Official Update: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde's film by Trivikram to hit theatres in April 2023

Haarika and Hassine Creations' SSMB28, headlined by Superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by filmmaker Trivikram, will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023. A special video was unveiled today by the production house, confirming the news. The film will go on floors soon.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. It's interesting that the 28th film in Mahesh Babu's career will release on a date with the same number in April 2023. Meanwhile, the pre-production formalities of the much-awaited project are progressing at a brisk pace. Mahesh Babu recently returned from a long Europe vacation and is prepping up for his role in SSMB28.

Take a look at the release date announcement video below:

#SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli while the team also comprises art director AS Prakash, national-award-winning music director Thaman and cinematographer PS Vinod.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram's earlier collaborations, Athadu and Khaleja, are celebrated even today and now, fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them. The expectations are running high on SSMB28. The team will announce more details about the project shortly.

