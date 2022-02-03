SSMB28: Pooja Hegde, Namrata Shirodkar and Trivikram attend the launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu starrer
Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the third time for an upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB28. The makers hosted a grand launch ceremony of the film today attended by Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde and director Trivikram.
