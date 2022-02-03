SSMB28: Pooja Hegde, Namrata Shirodkar and Trivikram attend the launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu starrer

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Feb 03, 2022 12:17 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
SSMB28 launch ceremony
SSMB28: Pooja Hegde, Namrata Shirodkar and Trivikram attend the launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu starrer
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up for the third time for an upcoming project, tentatively titled SSMB28. The makers hosted a grand launch ceremony of the film today attended by Namrata Shirodkar, Pooja Hegde and director Trivikram. 

Check out the photos below:

ssmb28_launch_ceremony_1.jpg

ssmb28_2.jpg

pooja_hegde_namrata_shirodkar_at_ssmb28.jpg

ssmb28_launch_ceremony.jpg

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!