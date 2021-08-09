SSMB28: Pooja Hegde, S Thaman, others join the stellar cast & crew of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas film

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular stars in the Tollywood news. After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor will be collaborating with Trivikram for a new movie, which is tentatively referred to as SSMB28. Today on the occasion of his 47th birthday, the makers announced the cast and crew of SSMB28. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and S Thaman is the music composer of the film.

The makers of the film took to social media and released a special video to announce the cast and crew of the film. Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu for the second time after Maharshi (2019) and will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (2020.) The maker also roped in the best technicians of the industry. Check out the video and list of SSMB28 here:

SSMB28 is produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up after 11 years as they previously together for Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010).

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for a movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. As a birthday gift to fans at 12, the teaser of the superstar from Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released and is taking the internet by storm. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on the occasion of Sankranti, 2022.