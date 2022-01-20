SSMB28: Sai Pallavi to play Mahesh Babu's sister in his next with director Trivikram Srinivas?

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming for the third time for the movie tentatively titled SSMB28. While the cast and crew were announced in August, now there is an anticipation that Sai Pallavi might join the cast by playing a special role.

Now, according to the latest reports, the actress has been approached to play the sister of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu in his next with Trivikram which will soon kickstart its shoot. However, nothing has been confirmed. It is to be awaited and watch if Sai Pallavi will say yes to the role or not. The actress is a little hesitant because it is a sister role opposite Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have worked together for Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010.) Their combination and the movies they worked on together have a special fanbase. Fans have been eager for the third collaboration for 11 years now. The shoot is expected to begin in April if everything goes well.

SSMB28 is produced by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and the music is composed by Thaman. S.

