SSMB28 titled Guntur Kaaram: Mahesh Babu sets the screen on fire with mass avatar in new video

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday, the title and the first glimpse of his upcoming film SSMB28 has been unveiled. The film is titled Guntur Kaaram. The first glimpse video shows the actor in a pure mass avatar and nailing action sequences. Fans are loving his mass-screen presence and vintage look.

Sharing the first glimpse on social media, Mahesh Babu wrote on Twitter, "Highly inflammable! #GunturKaaram." According to reports, the title is Guntur Kaaram because Mahesh Babu and his family hail from the Guntur district though the Telugu star spent his childhood in Chennai. The movie also reportedly is being shot in Guntur and revolves around that area.

The title and poster hint that the Mahesh Babu starrer will be an action-packed masala entertainer. In the first glimpse video, the actor is seen encountering goons as he leaves they beg for mercy. The look and feel of the movie promises a blockbuster and S Thaman's background is top-notch.

This morning, a new poster of Mahesh Babu was also released on the occasion of his father Krishna's first anniversary. The actor shared the poster on Twitter and dedicated it to his late father.



About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years. The duo has earlier delivered blockbuster movies like Athadu and Khaleja in Tollywood. Pooja Hegde is the female lead of the film. Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde earlier shared screen space in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.

S Radha Krishna is financing SSMB28 under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations with Navin Nooli as the head of the editing department. Well-known music composer S Thaman will be rendering the songs and background score for the movie.

Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to release for Sankranthi 2024. The actor considered Sankranthi a very special season as some of his best films were released during this time and became blockbuster hits. The post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28 have been sold to Netflix for a whopping amount.



