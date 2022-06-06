SSMB28: Trivikram Srinivas to join Mahesh Babu in Germany for another round of story discussion

Mahesh Babu, who is riding high on the success of his film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', is currently chilling with his family in Germany. Trivikram Srinivas, the director of Mahesh's upcoming film 'SSMB28', is expected to join the actor in Germany for another round of story discussion.

Following the success of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh Babu appears to be picky about his next project and has suggested a few changes to the script, which Trivikram has been working on for a few weeks.

Trivikram and a few of his assistant writers have flown to Europe to discuss the matter, where they will most likely meet Mahesh in Germany to discuss the script.

Namrata is also expected to participate in discussions about the film's business aspects, promotions, and possible casting, according to industry sources.

While actress Pooja Hegde from 'Radhe Shyam' has already signed on to play Mahesh's love interest, music director Thaman has already jumped at the chance to compose the soundtrack for the film.

'SSMB28' marks the second time collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.

The movie will get on the sets soon.

Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas 'work and chill' as they meet in Dubai; SEE PHOTOS