SSMB29: After Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli to shoot Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer in forests of Kenya? REPORTS

Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer SSMB29 seems to be one of the most hyped projects at the moment. The SS Rajamouli directorial is touted as a globe-trotting adventure and is currently being shot in Hyderabad, inside the Aluminium Factory.

A new report by M9 News has claimed that the filmmaker is likely to take the shooting to an altogether new height. Apparently, the cast and crew of SSMB29 will travel to the forests of Kenya, where a significant portion of the project is expected to be shot.

However, these are just reports at the moment, and there is yet to be any official confirmation from the makers on the same.

Considering the steep buzz and fan excitement surrounding the project, it is safe to say that the Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra starrer has a fair chance of emerging as a blockbuster hit, much like Rajamouli’s previous films such as Baahubali and RRR.

Recently, there have been reports about Bollywood actor John Abraham replacing Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

While there has been no official update on such a replacement in the film’s casting, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran shed some light on the matter during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Without divulging much, he said, “Everyone seems to know more about the film than I do. See, nothing has been confirmed yet; there are a lot more things to be discussed. So yeah, once everything is in place, we’ll see.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an old photo of Priyanka Chopra with SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani has gone viral on social media.

Check it out here:

Amid the rising anticipation for the upcoming project, this picture has created quite a stir on the internet.