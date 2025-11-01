SSMB29 Big Update: Mahesh Babu ruins SS Rajamouli’s surprise by confirming Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj; don’t miss fun banter

Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB29 has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was announced. Earlier, the makers had revealed that the official title update would arrive in November, and now the superstar himself has hinted at the announcement through a quirky conversation with director SS Rajamouli, confirming the involvement of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Mahesh Babu hints at SSMB29 update

Taking to his social media handle, Mahesh Babu asked SS Rajamouli, “It's November already.” In response, the filmmaker playfully replied, “Yess... ye cinemaalaki review iddaam anukuntunnaavu ee month?” (Yes... which movie are you planning to review this month?).

The conversation continued with Mahesh responding, “Your 'forever in making' Mahabharatha, Sir... First things first, you promised us something in November. Please keep up your word.”

Rajamouli replied that November had only just begun and added that they would reveal the details one by one.

Finally, Mahesh Babu quipped, “How slow, sir...? Shall we start in 2030? Fyi, our Desi girl has been posting every street of Hyderabad on her Insta stories since January,” tagging Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Soon enough, Priyanka Chopra joined the tweet chain and added, “Helloooo!! Hero!!! You want me to leak all the stories you share with me on set? Mind lo fix aithe blind ga esestha..” (Once I make up my mind, I'll do it blindly.)

Continuing the fun banter, SS Rajamouli asked the Khaleja actor why he revealed Priyanka, adding that he had ruined the surprise.

Soon after, Mahesh also confirmed Prithviraj Sukumaran's involvement and said, “Surprise aaa? You mean to say Prithviraj is also a surprise?”

See the tweets here:

Prithviraj then joined the response chain and revealed, “Rajamouli sir, I'm running out of alibis for these Hyderabad 'vacations.' If I keep this up any longer, my family will start doubting me.”

Later, Mahesh called for a truce with the RRR director and asked him to put out an update on November 2, 2025, and just call it a surprise for namesake.

Adding how his sarcasm had reached quite a level, Rajamouli said, “Okay, deal. But penalty for excess sarcasm: I've decided to delay the release of your first look.”

Finally, Prithviraj explained how the director loves his villains the most. However, the Guntur Kaaram actor responded that Rajamouli saves the best for last.

From the conversation, it seems that the upcoming update will be the official character reveal of the Salaar actor as the main antagonist in SSMB29.

