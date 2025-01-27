SSMB29: Did SS Rajamouli officiate non-disclosure agreement for Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer to maintain secrecy? REPORTS

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is one of the most ambitious upcoming projects of Telugu cinema at the moment. SS Rajamouli is helming the project, which is being labeled to be a globe-trotting adventure. However, despite the growing fan attention to the film, it seems the makers have ensured to maintain complete secrecy about it.

Well, a recent Times Now report claimed that SS Rajamouli has mandated stringent measures to ensure complete secrecy and confidentiality about the project in the wake of the content getting leaked easily on social media.

The report further stated that the filmmaker asked his core team to sign a non-disclosure agreement during the making of the movie, barring them from revealing anything at all about it.

Failure to keeping up the details classified and breach of this agreement can lead to financial penalties for the individual.

That’s not all. The report added that under this protocol of maintaining high secrecy about the movie, even the actors are not allowed to bring their phones to the sets of SSMB29.

For those unaware, the shooting of the Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra starrer is currently taking place at the Aluminium Factory, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.



Amidst this, SS Rajamouli dropped a witty post on Instagram, where he could be seen flexing a passport, while in the background, the picture of a lion going behind bars could be seen.

Check out the post here:

As per fans, it indicated that the director subtly revealed that he had roped in Mahesh Babu for an extensive shooting schedule ahead, as the movie finally went on floors.

Meanwhile, the leading lady, Priyanka Chopra, also joined in the shoot, as she recently flew down from Toronto to Hyderabad.

