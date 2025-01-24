SSMB29 EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra meet during a workshop for SS Rajamouli’s film; undergo script reading and look test

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are set to begin production work for their ambitious project SSMB29, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the co-lead. Now, we at Pinkvilla have exclusively learned that the leading stars recently met to kickstart preparations for the film.

According to a source close to the development, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka are currently undergoing a workshop for the movie in Hyderabad. Both stars, who are eagerly collaborating on this project, have participated in script-reading sessions and have also undergone a look test.

“Priyanka Chopra’s addition to the project has undoubtedly elevated the film's star power and talent pool. It’s going to be bigger and better. She last appeared in an Indian film several years ago, and nothing could be more significant than this venture. The director and the actress were in discussions for six months before finalizing her involvement in the film,” revealed the source.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently seen seeking blessings at temples in Hyderabad. The actress recently traveled from Toronto, Canada, to India to begin work on the Mahesh Babu starrer, which is likely to start production in April this year.

Earlier, we reported that the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 will be released in two parts, making it one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. The two-part globe-trotting jungle adventure is touted to deliver a never-before-seen cinematic experience. With the project’s shoot expected to conclude by 2026, the films are likely to release in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

On the other hand, superstar Mahesh Babu was last seen in the lead role in the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The 2024 flick marked the actor and director’s third collaboration, following hit ventures like Athadu and Khaleja.

The action-drama narrates the story of a son who wants to reunite with his mother after she abandoned him as a child. The film explores how the two mend their relationship after years of estrangement.

