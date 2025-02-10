SSMB29: Garuda or Maharaj; is SS Rajamouli considering these titles for Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra's film?

SS Rajamouli has been keeping his next project, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, tightly under wraps. As a result, anticipation around the globe-trotting adventure continues to grow, with eager fans curious about what to expect.

According to recent reports, the filmmaker is currently considering an apt title for the project—one that perfectly captures its emotions and theme.

As per Times Now, Rajamouli has shortlisted two possible titles for SSMB29: Garuda and Maharaj. Furthermore, buzz suggests that the director is particularly keen on Maharaj as the ideal choice.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the title. It remains to be seen what the film will ultimately be called once it is formally announced.

Nonetheless, the buzz around SSMB29 does not end here. Reports suggest that the film’s storyline is heavily inspired by the writings of British-South African novelist Wilbur Addison Smith.

Considering the universal appeal of the Mahesh Babu starrer, Rajamouli is determined to conquer the global market once the film releases on the big screen.

In other news, it has already been reported that the globe-trotting adventure has been extensively shot across Africa and the Kenyan forests, with crucial scenes also filmed inside the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

A previous Times Now report had also highlighted that SS Rajamouli is likely to have introduced an NDA for the cast and crew of SSMB29, ensuring that no information about the project is leaked to the audience.