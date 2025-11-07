SSMB29 Globe Trotter: SS Rajamouli introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as sinister, ruthless antagonist Kumbha in first look

Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 is gearing up for a grand and never-before-seen title launch, scheduled to take place on November 15, 2025. The makers have now unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the film, introducing his character Kumbha, a vicious supervillain and the primary antagonist.

The official look, shared by SS Rajamouli, also included a heartfelt note from the director, who recalled a memorable moment from the shoot. He wrote, “After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said, you are one of the finest actors I've ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you, Prithvi, for slipping into his chair... literally…”

See the look here:

The makers of SSMB29 recently announced that they would be hosting the much-awaited title launch event in Hyderabad. The live event, scheduled to begin at 6 PM on November 15, will be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Earlier this week, Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli engaged in playful online banter, which officially confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are part of the magnum opus project.

More about SSMB29

SSMB29 is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with reports suggesting that Mahesh Babu will portray a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, no official confirmation regarding the plot has been made yet.

With Prithviraj confirmed to play the main antagonist, the film is expected to hit the big screens in 2027, with production spanning across 2026.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s work front

Prithviraj Sukumaran will soon be seen in Vilaayath Budha, directed by Jayan Nambiar. The film is slated for release on November 21, 2025, and stars Priyamvada Krishnan, Shammi Thilakan, Anu Mohan, and others in key roles. The movie is based on the novel of the same name, written by GR Indugopan.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming for the Nisam Basheer directorial I, Nobody, and also has Khalifa, directed by Turbo filmmaker Vysakh, in his upcoming lineup.

The first glimpse of Khalifa was unveiled by the makers on Prithviraj's birthday, announcing its release for Onam 2026.

