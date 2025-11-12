SSMB29 GlobeTrotter: SS Rajamouli shows myriad shades of Priyanka Chopra aka Mandakini, don't miss what netizens have to say

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role and directed by SS Rajamouli, is all set for a grand title launch on November 15, 2025. Ahead of the massive event, the makers have unveiled Priyanka Chopra Jonas' first look from the movie, introducing her as Mandakini.

SSMB29: SS Rajamouli introduces Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini

Sharing the official first look, SS Rajamouli wrote, “The woman who redefined Indian cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Can't wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of Mandakini.”

The fiery poster features the Quantico actress in a bright yellow saree, staying true to her moniker of “Desi Girl.” With a pistol in one hand and fighting off some terrors, the actress looks all set to unleash serious damage as a fierce femme fatale.

See the official post here:

As the visionary director shared the first look, one user reacted and wrote, “Elegance meets power. Priyanka Chopra redefining action in a saree, pure queen energy.” Another netizen commented, “Naa guess correct ye. Saree lo badassssss... Potharu motham potharu. Inthaki Team Mahesh ah Team Prithvi ah?”

(My guess was correct. Such a badass in a saree... Everyone's going to be blown away. So, are you Team Mahesh or Team Prithvi?)

Check out the reactions by netizens:

Earlier, the makers of SSMB29 had unveiled the first-look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the film, introducing him as the prime antagonist. The Vilaayath Budha actor is set to portray Kumbha, a vicious supervillain.

More about SSMB29

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, is an upcoming globetrotting adventure film directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie is reportedly inspired by African folklore, with the Athadu actor playing an explorer reminiscent of Indiana Jones.

Featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, the flick's ensemble cast will include several more actors yet to be announced.

The movie is expected to continue filming until the end of 2026 and release in theaters in 2027. As the makers gear up for a massive title reveal event, the film will eventually be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

