SSMB29 GlobeTrotter X Reactions: 9 tweets to know how netizens reacted to Prithviraj Sukumaran's 1st look from SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu film

SS Rajamouli has initiated the promotional cycle for his ambitious Globetrotter project, which features Mahesh Babu. The campaign's first major drop was the character poster for the primary antagonist, Kumbha, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. With the official title announcement imminent, we explore how online users reacted to and spread news of the latest promotional asset.

Netizens have mixed thoughts about SSMB29 first look

The first look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran as a crippled, ruthless, sinister Kumbha has met with mixed thoughts. The loyal fanbase of the filmmaker and actors involved in the project is rooting for the latest poster, but a section found it very average.

A Twitter (now X) user wrote, “Baahubali ke baad logo ko Rajamouli se expectations kam kar dena chahiye, bro can't create a Baahubali with every single film. RRR proved this. Varanasi will prove it again.” Another social media user commented, “They really need to improve the CGI or redesign the character; the head looks almost photoshopped. It might look better in motion, but something still feels off in this first look.”

A third one said, “SSR’s antagonists hold a special place in Telugu cinema. He is experimenting this time with a specially abled character.. can’t wait for this greatness to unfold.” Another one appreciated SSR for not using AI and said, “While other makers are forced to use AI for audio clips. You can see the work ethics from a director like SSR here. Zero signs of AI being used for a "POSTER". This is what makes him stand apart from the rest #GlobeTrotter #SSMB29”.

For the unversed, the official first look posters of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra can be expected in the next couple of days. The official title reveal, with a short glimpse, will be announced on November 15 in a grand event. This event will be telecast on JioHotstar, marking the beginning of a global promotional campaign for the film.

The movie is currently under production. It is slated to hit the big screens in 2027.

