SSMB29 is titled Varanasi: Mahesh Babu’s first look from SS Rajamouli directorial is MASSIVE - Watch

Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited collaboration has been officially titled Varanasi. The makers unveiled the first look of the superstar at an event in Hyderabad, revealing the project to be a globe-trotting and time-trotting adventure film.

SSMB29 is officially titled Varanasi

The official title of Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli's movie was presented through a concept video, explaining the origin of the film's premise. The first look of the superstar showed him wielding a Trishul, riding a white bull, and making his way through the sand.

With an ancient city in the backdrop, Mahesh looked absolutely majestic with his long hair and thick beard, making this upcoming cinematic venture a spectacle to look forward to.

Moreover, as the film's title was introduced as Varanasi, the makers also included the hashtags Globe Trotter and TimeTrotter at the end, hinting that the movie will not only present the actor as an adventurer but also as a time traveler.

The official glimpse was unveiled at the Globetrotter event organised in Hyderabad, which is available for streaming on JioHotstar. As the extravagant glimpse presents a new world to the audience, Mahesh, alongside director SS Rajamouli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, are all part of the event.

More about Varanasi

Earlier, the makers of Varanasi had unveiled the official looks of Priyanka and Prithviraj from the movie. The first look of the Quantico actress presented her in a complete femme fatale avatar called Mandakini, donning a bright yellow saree and capturing every essence of her allure.

On the other hand, Prithviraj was presented as a vicious supervillain called Kumbha, fully geared to take on Mahesh in the movie with his schemes and treacherous plans.

The upcoming movie is expected to release in theaters on March 25, 2027, with the complete shoot scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2026. As the movie is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, it was initially reported that the makers planned to release it as a two-part venture, but later decided against it, opting to release it as a single film.

