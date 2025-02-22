SSMB29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli to officially announce film after completing its second schedule? Know here

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with ace director SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, which also features Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a prominent role, is currently in its second schedule, with filming going on at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.

It goes without saying that there is surreal hype surrounding SSMB29, with fans all over the world eagerly waiting for the film’s official updates. Now, as per the latest reports by 123Telugu, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be interacting with the media in Hyderabad following the film’s second schedule shoot.

It is assumed that the Guntur Kaaram actor and the RRR director will be making much-awaited announcements regarding the film during the media interaction. Further, it is also fair to assume that the announcements will give fans at least a little insight into the big-budget spectacle that the duo has in store.

Moreover, it was also reported that following the current schedule being filmed at the Aluminum Factory, the cast and crew of the film will be heading out of the country to a foreign location for the next schedule in March.

SSMB29 is touted to be a jungle adventure flick with Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Although much about the film has been kept under wraps, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is playing a prominent role in the film. In fact, several reports suggest that she plays the film’s antagonist as well.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Times Now that SS Rajamouli has shortlisted two possible titles for the film, namely Garuda and Maharaj. The reports also stated that the ace director was keen on the latter. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited from the makers.

SSMB29 marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The film has been penned by Vijayendra Prasad, while PS Vinod cranks the camera for the film. Further, MM Keeravani, who won the Academy Award back in 2022 for his composition for Rajamouli’s previous film RRR, has reunited with the ace director and will be composing the music for SSMB29 as well. The film has been bankrolled by KL Narayana under the banner of Sri Durga Arts.